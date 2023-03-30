Jessie Legaspi Lazaro

JESSIE LEGASPI LAZARO, 67, of Huntington, husband of Ginger Adkins Lazaro, died Sunday, March 26, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born May 6, 1955, in The Philippines, a son of the late Jaime E. Lazaro, M.D. and Lydia Legaspi Lazaro, M.D. Jessie also had a daughter, Jessica Lazaro and a brother, Jaime Legaspi Lazaro Jr., precede him in death. He graduated from Marshall University with a B.A. Degree in Accounting. Jessie had worked at Owens-Illinois and was in management for several local retail stores and restaurants. He was Catholic by faith, and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved golf and loved all Marshall University sports. In addition to his wife, Ginger, survivors include a daughter, Jennifer Lazaro of Charleston, W.Va.; a son, Justin Lazaro of Barboursville, W.Va.; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Leila and Tommy Ruedy of Raleigh, N.C., Liza and Mike Matz of Fairfax, Va., and Leigh and Mike Warf of Columbia, S.C.; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Joseph and Sallie Lazaro of Huntington, and Dr. John Michael Lazaro and Dr. Andrea Lazaro of Columbia, S.C.; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary with Rev. Monsignor Dean G. Borgmeyer V.F. officiating. The burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Friends may visit with family one hour prior to the funeral on Friday at Chapman's Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

