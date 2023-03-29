JESSIE LEGASPI LAZARO, 67 of Huntington, husband of Ginger Lynn Adkins Lazaro, died March 26 in at St. Mary's Medical Center. He had worked at Owens-Illinois and was in management for several local retail stores and restaurants. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 31 at Chapman's Mortuary. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral on Friday at the mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

