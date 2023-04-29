JESSIE SALMONS of Dunlow, West Virginia went to be with the Lord on April 26, 2023, after a brief stay at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. Jessie was born February 12, 1930, and was proud to be 93 this year! Jessie is survived by his wife of 75 years, Daisy; children Mike (Sharon) Salmons, Earnie Salmons, Carolyn (Jan) Hauger, Jessie Ray (Thelma) Salmons, and Larry (Mary) Salmons; siblings Bennie, Delcie, Cindy, Sherman, Homer, and Bill; grandchildren Greg, Junior, Jason, Earnie Lee, Susan, Alphrena, Glenna, Christopher, Kevin, Chad, Danielle, Jessie, Kelly and Steeler; 28 great-grandchildren; 6 great- great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benny and Ethel Salmons; siblings Ivory, Melissa, Walter, John B, Betty, Clifton, Annie, Pearlie, Liddy, Virgil, Flem, Mae, Ed, Robert, daughter Patricia Ann Salmons, and grandson Charlie Salmons. In his younger years, Jessie was a West Virginia coal miner, however, his true devotion was the time he spent in front of the church congregation preaching the word of God and inviting anyone who would listen to join him in that eternal life. Jessie loved and cherished his family. He cherished every visit, phone call and family dinner, especially those fried chicken and dumpling dinners! He had the best laugh, biggest heart, and the warmest hugs. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the Fairmount United Baptist Church. Pastor Jason Salmons and Pastor Emanuel Ferguson will be officiating. Visitation will be after 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the church. Morris Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman enters guilty plea in child abuse case
- Downtown Huntington attack case moved to Wayne County court
- BUSINESS BEAT: Eastgate Shopping Plaza up for auction again after buyer default
- ACF welding building could be demolished
- Former Highlander Wright set to be high NFL draft pick
- Herd spring game: Explosive plays put Black ahead of Green, 24-17
- West Virginia University OKs test-optional admissions policy
- Marshall Board of Governors renames Robert C. Byrd Institute
- Rebrand of amphitheater to 'The Ritter' continues
- Four local girls picked for North-South basketball game
Collections
- Photos: 2023 Spring Valley High School Prom
- Photos: Cabell County Teacher and Service Personnel of the Year
- Photos: Marshall football conducts annual Green and White game
- Photos: Stinkfest 2023 at The Wild Ramp
- Photos: Marshall softball defeats Virginia Tech, 2-1
- Photos: Mountwest Community and Technical College 2023 Spring Commencement
- Photos: Fairland vs. Chesapeake, baseball
- Photos: High school softball, Wayne vs. Tolsia
- Photos: Marshall conducts Nursing Recognition Ceremony
- Photos: EcoArts Festival at Huntington Museum of Art