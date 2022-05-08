JESSIETTA KELSOR NICHOLSON silently departed on May 5, 2022, at the age of eighty-nine years, three months and twenty-two days, at her residence. She was born the sixth child to the late Rebecca Livisay and Harry Charles Kelsor on Friday, January 13, 1933. She was married to Leroy Nicholson in 1955. They have three children, Ronica Nicholson Reid (deceased), Ruchena Kathy Nicholson (Robert) Fitzgerald and Leroy Nicholson Jr. (Duke Cook); grandchildren, Christopher Reese, Tracy Jenkins, Stephanie Chukwuemeka, Ronald L. Crews II, CeCe Nicholson, Shalita Nicholson, and a niece and nephew they loved as their own, Alexis Kelsor and Charles Kelsor III. Jessietta has released her motherly, grandmotherly, auntly and sisterly love to her sisters, Ruth McFalridge, Mary Atwell, Elva Kelsor of Huntington, nieces and nephews of her deceased sisters and brothers, Linton Riley and Charles Harry Kelsor. We mourn her passing, but God knows best and Jessietta is now at rest and peace. A Home-Going Service will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va., with Pastor Franklin Murphy officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.Ferrell-ChambersFuneralHome.com.
