JEWELL BRADSHAW BLANKENSHIP, 89, of Prichard, formerly of Wayne, W.Va., passed away on April 14, 2021, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. After a short illness, she closed her eyes and left this old, sinful world. She now rests with God and is at peace. Jewell was born December 12, 1931, in Wayne County, a daughter of the late Bryan Bradshaw and Ella Preston Bradshaw Gilkerson. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Doliver “Dock” and Vernon Bradshaw, and her sisters, Polly Bradshaw Adkins and Helen Ruth Bradshaw Blankenship. She dedicated her life to her family and to the Lord. In the last several years, she had not been able to attend church services due to health issues, but she never lost her faith and love for the Lord. She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Albert Blankenship; six children, Judith Carol Williamson of Wayne, Lovell Blankenship of Huntington, Karen Lynn Hall (Phillip) of South Point, Ohio, Darrell Blankenship (Irene) of Wayne, W.Va., Janet Lawhon of Prichard, James Blankenship (Nan) of Prichard; 12 grandchildren, Robert, Matthew and Jeremiah Williamson, Alexander Blankenship, Jedediah and Sarah Stephens, Jason “JB,” David and Joshua Blankenship, Jason, Gavin and McKinzie Blankenship; 13 great-grandchildren, Emma Thompson, Elizabeth Williamson, Jonathan and Shane Williamson, Peyton Stephens, Ella, Travis and Megan Stephens, Hannah Blankenship, Kylie and Liam Blankenship, Canaan and Kyra Blankenship; one great-great grandchild, Baby Q. She was a member of the Booten Millers Fork United Baptist Church, being baptized during her youth. She worked as an orthopedic nurse at the Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va., until it closed, and then went to work for and retired from the West Virginia Veterans Home in Barboursville, W.Va. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Brother Virgil Pack and Jimmie Lester officiating. Burial will follow in Price Mills Cemetery, Wayne. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. The family would like to thank the staff of Cabell Huntington ICU and the staff of the Hospice House for the wonderful care they gave our Mom.
