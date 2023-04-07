JEWELL FAYE GRAY, 75 of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday April 5, 2023, in King's Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Ky. Funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Pastor Jody Fortner. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. She was born September 2, 1947, in Wayne County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Carrie Epling Thomas and the late Augusta Thomas. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; brother Carl (Eileen) Steele; nephew Greg Thomas; two stepsons, Johnny Henson and Lawrence Allen Insco and several uncles and one aunt. She retired after 15 years at Big Bear Plus #259, 5th Avenue, Huntington, where she leaves behind co-workers and good friends that she loved, also many friends, cousins, nieces and nephews. She leaves behind her dear friend and loving husband of 44 years, Bernard Lee Gray; her son, Danny Thompson (Becky); her daughter, Vanessa Faye (Lee) Mills; four grandchildren, Aaron (Shelby) Mills, Ashlee (Brad) Peterman, Haylee Mills and Donovan Thompson; two great-grandchildren, Josiah Peterman and Madeline Mills; brother Willis (Gladys) Steele and one sister, Rhoda Kathy (Charles) Fortner and special friends Jack and Nancy Canterbury and Darrell VanHoose. She was a lifetime member of American Legion Auxiliary, a member of National Street Rod Association which she enjoyed her 39 and 40 Ford Sedan and her special car club friends. She hopes to meet all of you in heaven someday. Special thanks to our loving neighbors and friends, Maria and (Rex) Stickler, Jessie (Kenny) Collins and Ladonna (Kenny) Bailey. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Condolences may be made at www.regerfh.com.
