JEWELL HOPE SWANN MAYS, 93, of Elizabethton, Tenn., widow of Alva James Mays, died Jan. 29 at her daughter’s home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Farmdale Church of Christ, 6476 Farmdale Road, Barboursville. Funeral service took place 1 p.m. Feb. 5 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington; burial in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation was one hour before service. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.

