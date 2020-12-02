JEWELL RAYE FITZPATRICK WEBB, 85, of Huntington, widow of Bob Webb, died Nov. 30 in Teays Valley Center. She was a retired LPN with St. Mary’s Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington.
