JIAN LIU, 43, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia. Jian was born December 2,1979 in Yantai, China, the only son of Jiang Lihua and the late Yifeng Liu. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his beloved wife, Ying Wang, whom he married on June 1, 2011; precious children, Palyn Liu and Derek Liu; wonderful father and mother-in-law, Guoqing Wang and Jianhua Wang; his much-loved friends in the Sentiment Bible Study also known as the "Bible Buddies"; Marshall University colleagues and caring neighbors and friends. Jian graduated from Shanghai Jiao Tong University and received his Master's Degree and P.H.D. from Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia. He was employed by Marshall University and was a professor in the Weisberg Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering and Computer Sciences. His work ethic was an inspiration for all. Despite his lengthy battle with cancer, Jian continued teaching his students while enduring endless treatment and medical procedures. He was a fighter indeed. Jian attended Bible study regularly and was known for his penetrating questions. After much deliberation, Jian chose Christ. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, December 9,2022, at Ridgeview Baptist Church, Huntington, W.Va. A reception will follow at the Sentiment Clubhouse, One Sentiment Way, Barboursville, W.Va. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

