JILL SUZANNE CLARK, 49, of Miami, Florida, formerly of Hurricane, W.Va., passed away at Lennox Hill Hospital in New York City on April 8, 2023. Jill was born September 16, 1973, to parents Karol M. Clark of Hurricane and the late Micky Anne Newman Clark of Florida. A 1991 graduate of Hurricane High School, she continued her studies at the University of Colorado in Denver and Boulder. As the owner / director of Magnet Art Group of Miami, Florida, Jill traveled the world promoting and trading in works of art. She was instrumental in putting art into space. In addition to her father Jill is survived by her maternal grandmother, Margaritte Taylor Hulley of St. Petersburg, Florida; her fiancé, Scott Richardson of Miami; her best friend since seventh grade, Corrie Stevens Lovejoy of Charleston, W.Va.; many loving aunts, uncles and cousins; and a host of friends from all over the world. Jill was preceded in death by her mother, her paternal grandparents, Morris and Catherine Clark of Hurricane, and her little dog and furry companion for 17 years, Bunnie. A memorial service to honor Jill's life will be observed at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church located at 2848 Putnam Avenue in Hurricane, W.Va., with the Rev. Dr. Joseph Kenaston officiating. Friends will be received prior to the service from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Jill's ashes will be interred in the mausoleum at Valley View Memorial Park in Hurricane, W.Va.
