JIMMIE G. CALL, 91, of Huntington, formerly of St. Albans, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born in Barboursville to the late Leslie and Virginia Call. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Mae “Dottie” Head Call, and brother, John Call. Jim worked in banking for many years, having started his career with Charleston National Bank, then Bank of St. Albans and retiring as president from One Valley Bank, Huntington. He formerly served on several boards, including Board of Directors at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Ronald McDonald House and the Marshall University Foundation. He also served as professor at Morris Harvey College during his banking career. He was a member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church, St. Albans, and was a US Air Force veteran. Surviving are his loving sons, Matthew Call (Hope), Andrew Call (Karen), Samuel Call (Sherri) and David Call (Kerri). Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Virginia Carol Black and Maridel Witten; brothers, Robert, Bill, Roger and Rick Call. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 27, 2022, at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, St. Albans, with Rev. Jonathan Dierdorff officiating. (Church requires masks at this time). Interment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m., prior to the funeral service. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, for all their endless care and support during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, In Memory of Jim Call, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702, or to St. Andrew United Methodist Church, In Memory of Jim Call, 815 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, WV 25177. You can visit Jim’s tribute page at www.bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share condolences or memories with the family. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, is honored to serve the Call family.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Marshall University files lawsuit against Conference USA
- Ex-funeral director accused of placing camera in funeral home restroom
- Marshall professor features Huntington homes on social media
- Wayne County EMS supervisor arrested on DUI charge Wednesday
- MICHAEL J. PORTER
- Versatile Schmidt signs with Marshall football
- Design plans, details on Chesapeake Bypass project shared with community
- Pitt's Spears named as new Marshall athletic director
- Sweet Street closes down on Valentine's Day
- Marshall granted restraining order against Conference USA
Collections
- Photos: Cabell Midland’s Rhythm in Red Show Choir
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Spring Valley, girls basketball
- Photos: Maple Days at Toms Creek Family Farm
- Photos: Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State dedicates two homes
- Photos: "Twosday" celebration at Southside Elementary
- Photos: Marshall vs. Charlotte, men's basketball
- Photos: Wayne vs. Lincoln County, girls basketball
- Photos: Ironton vs. Chesapeake, boys basketball sectional
- Photos: Fairland vs. Portsmouth West, boys basketball sectional
- Photos: Immersion Excursion Trolley Tour