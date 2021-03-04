JIMMIE H. REEVES, 79, of Huntington, husband of Deborah Robbins Reeves, died Feb. 8. He was a former security guard at St. Mary’s Medical Center and currently worked at the Byrd Center. There will be a Celebration of Life Reception from 11 a.m. to noon March 6 at Beard Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help with expenses. 

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.