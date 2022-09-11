Jimmie Henry Runyon
UNCLE JIMMY HENRY RUNYON, 80, of Huntington, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at noon at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Huntington. James was born on April 21, 1942 in Huntington, the son of the late Henry and Rosella Gertrude Legg Runyon. James enjoyed working outside and mowing grass. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother, Gary Runyon, and one sister, Mildred Maxine Gibson. James is survived by seven nieces and nephews: Tina (Robert) Delawder, Debbie (Greg) Fuller, Karen (Anthony) Stradwick, Robin (Stephen) Gibson, Ricky Runyon, Lee (Marie) Gibson, and Jimmy Gibson; and one great niece, Christina McCallister. Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

