JIMMIE JOE NEAL EARLS II, age 58, passed away August 9, 2022 in the Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City, Arizona. Jimmie was born April 8, 1964 in Huntington, West Virginia. He was a graduate of Chesapeake High School and St. Louis Community College. He was the night editor of the Mohave Valley Daily News and was an exceptional musician. Jimmie is survived by his sister, Kathy Thorner (William); a niece, Leslie Crockett; a nephew, Patrick Crockett, who he adored; in addition to many special friends, extended family members and band-mates. He was preceded in death by his father, Jim Earls, and his mother, Kathryn Jones. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Reger Funeral Home in Huntington, West Virginia, with a graveside service immediately following at Woodland Cemetery in Ironton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://gofund.me/5165b18a. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

