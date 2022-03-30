JIMMIE LEE HUGHES, 73, of Ashton, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on March 26, 2022. He was born on July 1, 1948, in Cabell County, a son to the late John and Stella Hughes. He retired from SMC in Barboursville, W.Va., in October 2003. He was a member of Balls Chapel Church in Ashton, W.Va., where he held many offices while he was a member. Jimmie was also a member of the Kanawha Valley Masonic Lodge No. 36 for 49 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Rosalie Ball, brothers-in-law, Joe Ball, Densel Leadman, Leland Starkey and Robert Hindel, sister-in-law, Beverly Staats.
Jimmie is survived by his wife of 27 years, Glenva Hughes; children, Kellie Poore (Robbie) of Ashton, W.Va., Kevin (Lisa) Hughes of Glenwood, W.Va., Scott (Anita) Hoover of Elizabeth, W.Va., Melissa (Don) Raynes of Burnside, Ky.; grandchildren, Cole (Skyler) Poore, Chase Poore (Ava), Nicholas Hughes (Lauren and Jameson), Brian (Michelle) Crouser, Chad Crouser (Katie) and Deahanna Raynes; one great-grandson on the way, Colton Michael Poore, due August 20, 2022; sisters, Mary (Robert) Chapman, Opal Leadman, Evelyn Starkey; brothers, William (Margaret) Hughes, John (Judy) Hughes, Rich (Terri) Hughes; sisters-in-law, Karen Hindel, Carol Staats; brother-in-law, Max (Janet) Staats; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the great care Jimmie received.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Balls Chapel Church in Ashton, W.Va., with Pastor Bob Withers and Pastor Bobby Ray officiating. Friends and family may visit one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in Apple Grove Memorial Gardens in Apple Grove, W.Va., with Masonic Rites being conducted at the graveside. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Deal Funeral Home, 1401 Kanawha Street, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.
