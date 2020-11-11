JIMMIE MCCOY, 77, of Louisville, Ky., passed away from Stage IV pancreatic cancer, with his family by his side, on August 22, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital, Louisville, Ky. He was born August 24, 1942, in Kiahsville, W.Va., the son of the late Pansy Lee Counts McCoy and Ira McCoy. Jimmie graduated from Wayne High School and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology from Marshall University. He married Barbara Adkins McCoy, and they had two children, Theresa Denee’ and Michael Heath. He and his daughter were baptized into Christ together at Crossroads Community Church in Lebanon, Tenn. He was the most precious Daddy a child could ever be blessed with, and he felt being a loving, devoted Father was his greatest accomplishment. His early career began as a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse, leading to a salesman for Pioneer Life Insurance, where he won many awards. He also used his talents as a contractor, designing and decorating many unique and beautiful homes. He was a Certified Financial Planner, where he and his business partner, Paul Corley, owned and operated their business, Financial Services Center, for 38 years under Royal Alliance in Louisville, Ky. He was also one of the youngest men to ever be declared an honorary 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Freemason. He was a devout Christian who was constantly reading, studying and teaching the Bible. He had a passion for writing poetry and his greatest, “LOVE,” being one that never ended, as love never does! He loved helping people and encouraging them to be the best they could be in life. He was the most incredible giver of advice, leaving you with peace and perspective only he could give. He was the greatest storyteller, with an astute sense of humor, loving to play a good joke. His soul was strong, kind, humble, respectful, compassionate and extremely loving, filled with integrity and class. He was extremely intelligent, goal-oriented, hardworking and driven with purpose of unconditional love for his family, which was everything he lived for in this life! He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Jack McCoy and Ronnie McCoy; two sisters, Jewell Boffo McCoy and JoAnn McCoy Spence; sisters-in-law, Sis Boffo McCoy, Joyce Adkins Ramey-Mathis and Pam Adkins; two nieces, Rosanna McCoy Mazieka and JoAnna “Jodee” McCoy; nephew, Gary McCoy; former father-in-law, Pete Adkins; Ines and Floyd Adkins. He is survived by his loving former wife and best friend, Barbara McCoy; daughter, Theresa Denee’ McCoy-McDowell and husband Greg; son, Michael Heath McCoy; half-sister, Sue McCoy; former mother-in-law, Julia Adkins; sisters-in-law, Sharon Lycans McCoy-Dawson, Judy Adkins Maynard and Donna Hall; brothers-in-law, Johnny Pete Adkins, Rufus Ramey and Phillip Maynard; nieces and nephews, Ricky McCoy, Bobby McCoy, Johnna Spence, Jeff Spence, Gina McCoy Crick, Jaime McCoy, Tara McCoy-Weyant, Todd Maynard, Jill Maynard Blount, Marlena “Marnie” Ramey Partlow, Misty Ramey, Julia Nicole Adkins Simpson and John Hunter Adkins, Craig and Chris Hall. He is dearly loved by many cousins and friends. Thank you and God Bless to all that helped in his care and ours, Donna Dale, Tonya Maloney Wiesenseel, Jack Marcum, Tara Boyce, Gail McHugh, Todd Maynard, Marnie Ramey-Partlow and Tim Stewart. Thank you for all of your prayers! His Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home where safe COVID-19 protocol is in place. Masks are mandatory, please. Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Service will be at 2 p.m., officiated by Brother Jack Marcum. Service will be streamed online for those that cannot attend at https://www.facebook.com/Morris-Funeral-Home-Inc-249204048789749. Flowers and/or donations in his memory will be appreciated. Charitable donations for pancreatic cancer can be made to https://www.pancan.org/honormemorial-gifts/. He was our everything, and words can never describe our loss! We know our love will never die, because God gave us the greatest memories to carry us through on his faithful promise that we will be reunited together in Heaven to live eternally with our Heavenly Father and Savior, Jesus Christ! What a glorious day that will be … Amen!
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Teen indicted in Cabell Midland stalking case
- Police investigating after downtown Huntington restaurant broken into
- Letter to the editor: Remember what God says
- ROBERT LEE SCITES
- Lawrence County offices closed after COVID-19 outbreaks
- VICTORIA KELLY-MOORE
- Manchin urges Trump to accept apparent defeat; other WV Congress members back president after false claims of stolen election
- Kenova woman faces arson charge after October fire
- Transformation of former children’s polio hospital into resort hotel in the home stretch
- Two hospitalized after firearm explodes in Barboursville
Images
Collections
- Photos: Marshall defeats UMass, 51-10
- Photos: Huntington Museum of Art Holiday Preview Sale
- Photos: Fifth Annual Jeff Kovatch Memorial River Cleanup
- Photos: Students from Collins CTC assist with demolition project
- Photos: Huntington vs. Riverside, football
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. St. Albans, football
- Photos: Marshall Football Memorial Rededication Ceremony
- Photos: Ironton vs. West Lafayette Ridgewood, football
- Photos: Winfield conducts Veterans Appreciation Day ceremony
- Photos: Election Day