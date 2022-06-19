Jimmie O'Dell Sites

Jimmie O'Dell Sites

JIMMIE O'DELL SITES, 79, of Huntington, W.Va., peacefully went home to be with the Lord on June 16, 2022. Jimmie was an Army National Guard veteran, retiree from ACF where he worked for 33 years, and a member at Grace Christian Fellowship. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Sherry, his sister Shirley, and his parents, Ambers and Ethel. Survivors are his son James Sites (Bre); daughters Janina (Shelly) Sites and Sabrina (Roger) Irons, and one grandson, Ryan Irons. Jimmie was known for his sweet, caring nature as well as his faith in Jesus Christ. A Celebration of Life service will be 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21 at Grace Christian Fellowship, 530 Roby Road, Huntington. Graveside service will be at a later date. The family asks that if you were blessed to have known Jimmie, please carry forward his love and compassionate nature toward everyone as he did. Arrangements are directed by Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova.

