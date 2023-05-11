JIMMIE R. LANE, 79 of Huntington passed away April 19, 2023. He was born November 12, 1943, in Huntington, a son of the late Silas Estel Lane and Iciekate Edwards Lane. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Bowen Lane and their son, J.R. Lane II, his second wife, Brenda Childers Lane; brothers Sonny and Calvin Lane and sister Charlotte Lane Robinson. He is survived by his wife Diana Smith Lane; daughter Fawnda and Doug Kearns of Tennessee; son Erick Lane of Phoenix, Ariz., and Joe and Pam Blankenship of Crown City, Ohio; two sisters, Lucille Sowards, Bonnie Childers of Barboursville; brothers Russell and Connie of Arizona and Freddie Lane of Barboursville; a very special friend Bruce Hensley; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great- great-grandchild. Memorial service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, by Pastor Bill Davis and Minister Eric Wilson. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

