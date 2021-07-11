JIMMY DALE HARMON, 71, of Dunlow, W.Va., passed away July 8, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Born October 18, 1949, in Varney, W.Va., Jimmy served in the U.S. Marine Corps Delta 1-9, 3rd Marine Division during the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry as well as the Bronze Star. He was preceded in death by his mother, Audra Williamson Harmon, and three brothers, Tommy Harmon, Louie Harmon and Keith Harmon. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 30 years, Jennifer Beckett Harmon; two sons, Jim Tyler “J.T.” (Darla) Harmon of Pikeville, Ky., and Nicholas Harmon of Dunlow, W.Va.; one grandson, Harvey Harmon; parents-in-law, Johnny and Mary Beckett of Dunlow, W.Va.; sisters-in-law, Rylenea (Rick) Brewer of Dunlow, W.Va., Joanna (Greg) Perry of Summersville, W.Va., and Jonna Beckett (Fur Bradley) of Dunlow, W.Va.; as well as two sisters, Pat Maskell (Ron) of Florida and Lesia Sammons (Billy) of Varney, W.Va.; special nieces and nephews, Preslie Perry, Makaya Stumbo, and Shawn and Josh Sammons; Taylor Maynard, whom he thought of as a son; and a host of family and friends too numerous to mention. Jim was the most kind and selfless man. He loved spending time with his family and made every holiday meal special, with the finest ingredient being love. But it was the after-dinner conversations and shenanigans he enjoyed the most. Jim and Jennifer shared a once-in-a-lifetime kind of love that only happens to a few lucky ones. He was told by many, “You’re a good man, Jim Harmon.” He was definitely the calm before our storm. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Echo United Baptist Church with Elders Roger Maynard and Tommy Damron officiating. Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. Monday at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- School clothing allowance applications open through July
- W.Va. gov orders speed limit enforcement after fatal wreck
- Haunted barge owner files lawsuit against state fire marshal
- Square Slice Pizzeria opens at Old North Arcade
- JACKIE “JACK” LEE YEAGER
- Jesse Keith Whitley returns to place of his father’s birth to perform with mom, Lorrie Morgan
- Frustrations fuel Herd's fire as team prepares for 2021 season
- Huff has Herd atop C-USA 2022 recruiting ranks
- Ironton man facing 67 counts of animal cruelty
- 25 years later, memories of Scottown fireworks explosion are still fresh
Collections
- Photos: Warm weather brings people to Dreamland Pool
- Photos: HHS football begins summer workout
- Photos: Barboursville Senior Center reopens
- Photos: Marshall men's soccer photos from 1998-2009
- Photos: Hurricane volleyball team practice
- Photos: Christmas in July at Ritter Park
- Photos: GHPRD Space Camp
- Photos: Great American Petting Farm at Tower Food Fair
- Photos: Healthy Herd Youth Camp, Recess at the Rec
- Photos: Patriotic Concert with the Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band