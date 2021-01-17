JIMMY “HEY HONEY, HEY” ELAM, 56, of Huntington, West Virginia, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. He was born May 31, 1964, in Huntington, son of the late Donald and Judy Kay Corns Elam. In addition to his mother, Jimmy is survived by his older sisters, Kay Johnson and Paula Mays; baby sister, Lynette Kinser; aunt, Betty Parsons and her boys; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Jimmy worked as the Head Florist at Archer’s Flowers in Huntington, W.Va., and was a proud member of the LGBTQ community. There will be a Celebration of Life service scheduled at a later date. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, W.Va., is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

