JIMMY HOWARD ROSE, 83, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Minister David Gladwell. Graveside services will be conducted at noon Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the Netherland Cemetery, Rickman, Tenn., by Minister Larry McCoy. He was born December 7, 1938, in Rickman, Tenn., a son of the late Herman Tinsley and Hessie Barnes Rose. He was a retired Assistant Commissioner from the Department of Corrections in Tennessee and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his wife Jean Rose; two brothers, Carmel Rose and Roy Rose; two sisters, Dorothy Rose Webb and Wilma Sue Rose Hibbs. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Vera Rose and Matthew Rohrbach of Huntington, W.Va.; sister Billie Carol Rose McCoy of Brighton, Mich.; brother Johnny Rose of Livingston, Tenn., and his granddaughter Rachel Rohrbach of Huntington, W.Va. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
