JIMMY J. ROBERTS, 73, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, November 21, 2022 at Chapman's Mortuary Inc. Huntington, with Pastor Greg Lunsford officiating. Jimmy was born September 2, 1949 in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Charles L. Roberts and Violet (Cummings) Roberts. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving as a combat medic in Vietnam. He retired from the Corps of Engineers with 32 years of service. Also preceding him in death one brother, Charles "Cobb" Roberts, and one sister, Kathy Roberts. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Connie L. Roberts; two sisters, Linda (David) Chapman and Brenda Sue Carter; three children: Melissa (Chris) Fulks, Charles Roberts, and Nathan (Tammy) Roberts; twelve grandchildren: Brandon Dingess, Braxton Thompson, Nikolas Follrod, Emily Ventura, Brianna Roberts, Sara Fulks, Olivia Roberts, Caleb Roberts, Ryan Fulks, Gabriel Roberts, Cyrus Roberts, Saylor Roberts; and one great grandchild, Peyton Dingess. Also surviving are a host of loving and adoring nieces and nephews and two special friends, Joon Kim and Dennis Teremi, and two special neighbors, Rick and Ruth McCloud. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Friends may call from noon-2 p.m. on Monday, November 21st, at Chapman's Mortuary, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmansmortuary.com.
