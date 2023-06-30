The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Jimmy Jackie Lester
SYSTEM

JIMMY JACKIE "JACK" LESTER, 68, of Nokomis, Fla., formerly of East Lynn, W.Va., passed away June 21, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 2, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Johnny Gilkerson. Burial will be in Gilkerson Cemetery, Wayne. He was born November 4, 1954, in Huntington, a son of Garfield Lester of East Lynn and the late Velva Eplin Lester. In addition to his mother, he was also preceded in death by one brother, Roger Lester and one sister, Rosella Lester. In addition to his father, he is survived by two sisters, Mary Nicely (Gary) of Branchland and Loretta Sortor of New York; two brothers, James Lester (Colleen) of East Lynn and Ernie Lester of East Lynn. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

