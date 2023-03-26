JIMMY L. ALIFF, 86 of Titusville, Fla., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 18, 2023, while surrounded by his loving family.
Jimmy was born on February 22, 1937, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late William and Virginia Aliff. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with friends and family, especially a group of friends that would meet up at Krystals. But, most of all he enjoyed his time as a loving husband, father, grandfather and most of all, great-grandfather. Other than his parents, Jimmy is preceded in death by his brother Billy Aliff. He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of sixty-seven years, Gloria Aliff; daughters Tammy (Quinn) Rowe and Tonya (Charles) Sheppard; grandchildren Kristina Culp and Patrick (Larisah) Etheridge and great-grandchild William Koleton Lambert.
Visitation will be on Friday, March 24, 2023, at North Brevard Funeral Home from 10 to 11 a.m. with a funeral at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made in Jimmy's name to Hospice of St. Francis Reflections. Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com.
