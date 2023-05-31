JIMMY LANE DAMRON of Huntington, W.Va., passed away at his home on Saturday May 27, 2023, at the age of sixty-nine years and eight months. He was the son of the late Ida Mae Waldon Damron and the late Roscoe "Sammy" Damron. He is preceded in death by two brothers, Gregory Roscoe Damron (Barbara) and Billy Camron Damron.
Jimmy graduated from Guyan Valley High School and went on to obtain his master's degree in Secondary Education from Marshall University. Jimmy taught for many years at Guyan Valley High School before transferring to Wayne High School, where he taught Health and Driver's Education until his retirement in 2012. In addition to teaching Jimmy was also the Head Varsity Football Coach during his tenure at each school. During his years of teaching and coaching Jimmy made a positive impact on the lives of many. Jimmy was well loved and respected by his fellow teachers, students, and players. Jimmy thoroughly enjoyed impacting young lives both on and off the field. Football Friday Nights was paramount to him. His on the field success yielded many playoff appearances by his teams throughout his career which he attributed to the hard work and dedication of his players.
