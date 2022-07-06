JIMMY LEE MAY, 78, of Milton, W.Va., passed away July 1, 2022. Born in Mingo County, W.Va., he was the son of the late Greeley May Jr., and June Gibson May. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Danny May. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Speaks May; one daughter, Rachel Black; one brother, Bill May (Bernice); and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home in Milton, by Pastor Tom Hastie of Milton Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Jim's many years of service as an educator in Mingo County and his dedication to his faith has provided a host of friends who will miss him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eastern Cabell County Humanities Organization in Milton, (E.C.C.H.O) where Jim volunteered for many years.

