JIMMY MICHAEL ELKINS SR., 76 of Huntington, husband of Orelaine G. Elkins, died Feb. 19 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He retired from Mildred Mitchell Bateman Hospital. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 23 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation 30 minutes before service at the White Chapel Mausoleum. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
