Jimmy Michael Sr. Elkins

JIMMY MICHAEL ELKINS SR., 76 of Huntington, husband of Orelaine G. Moncer Elkins, died Sunday, February 19, 2023, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born October 22, 1946, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Ernest Ray Elkins Jr., and Geraldine Lambert Elkins. His stepmother, Dorothy Lambert Elkins and a stepbrother, Steve Lambert also precede him in death. He retired from the maintenance department at Mildred Mitchell Bateman Hospital and later worked at the Huntington Mall in maintenance. In addition to his wife Orelaine, survivors include his daughter, Jane Ann Elkins of Huntington; a son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy Michael Elkins Jr., and Molly Elkins of Huntington; three grandchildren, Owen Elkins, Kirsten Galloway, and Marissa Mynes; and four stepbrothers, Gary Lambert, David Lambert, Mike Lambert, and Scott Lambert. Graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, February 23, 2023, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. Friends may visit after 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the White Chapel Mausoleum prior to the service. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
