Our beautiful mother, JO ANN BLANKENSHIP BOOTH, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 11, 2020, after a battle with Parkinson’s disease. She married Edward Booth on March 31, 1950, until his death in 1997. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (John) Lane, and son, Reece Booth; granddaughters, Kelli Lane, Meagan Lane and her fiancé Adam Lee; grandsons, J.D. Lane, Adam Lane and Trenton Edward Booth; great-grandchildren, Austin Miller and Olivia Grace Dailey. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends she loved dearly. She also had one very special departed friend, Phyllis Hensley. Mom bowled in several leagues and always enjoyed her out-of-town trips to tournaments. She loved Chanel No. 5 perfume, which our dad would buy for her at Christmas every year. She was always dressed to perfection without a hair out of place. She worked at Guaranty Bank and made great friends with all her co-workers. Mom was a devoted fan of her Marshall University Thundering Herd football team, tailgating at all home and even some away games until 2017. She was born on September 27, 1929, to the late Carl and Lula Crook Blankenship. She was predeceased by sisters, Hazel (Benjamin) Bunn, Francis (Dude) Singer, Mildred (Hobart) Asbury, brothers, Mitch (Betty) Blankenship and Bill (Sally) Blankenship. She attended Crook Chapel Church faithfully until her health declined. We would like to thank her caregivers, Diane McMillian and Rachael Jones, who were lifesavers for us. Also to the many home health nurses and therapists who helped Mom. There will be no services due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, we ask donations be sent to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington in her name. They took wonderful care of Mom until the end, and we will be forever grateful to them. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- One arrested in kidnapping investigation
- Hurricane man arrested on two murder charges for Culloden, Hurricane shootings
- Police roundup: More details released in Huntington kidnapping case
- ERICA LYNN VAUGHAN
- KATLYN NICOLE MEADOWS
- Marshall, UAB to meet in Conference USA Championship
- BUSINESS BEAT: Huntington McDonald’s franchisee receives national award
- Marshall football is outright champs of C-USA's East Division
- Legendary C-K coach Ward dead at 91
- The 2020 West Virginia Class AA All-State Football Team
Images
Collections
- Photos: Huntington Police distribute gifts for annual Christmas party
- Photos: Chuck Yeager through the years
- Photos: Ashland vs. Belfry, football
- Photos: 2nd annual Barboursville Village of Lights
- Photos: Marshall men's basketball team takes on Ohio University
- Photos: Polar Bear Market
- Photos: Day with Dasher, live reindeer experience
- Photos: Fairland vs. Fort Frye, boys basketball
- Photos: Girl's High School Basketball, Ironton vs. Coal Grove
- Photos: 2020 Lawrence County Shop with a Cop