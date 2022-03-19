JO ANN SMITH CANTERBURY, 93, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Pastor Todd Hurley officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. She was born October 22, 1928, a daughter of the late Warren Earl and Eliza Aldridge Smith. Jo Ann was a graduate of Wayne High School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claude R. Canterbury, sister, Laura Berta Beard, two infant sisters, a niece, Susie Beard, and a nephew, Robert Beard. Survivors include one daughter, Janet Canterbury Blankenship and husband Roy of Lavalette, W.Va.; two sons, Claude Richard Canterbury II and Warren Thomas Canterbury and wife Cheryl, all of Wayne; three grandchildren, Jenna Rochelle Satterfield (Ryan) of Fairmont, W.Va., Bryan Samuel Blankenship (Sara) of Ceredo, W.Va., and Elizabeth Ann Canterbury of Rochester, Minn. The family would like to extend their deep appreciation and gratitude to Polly McMillion, Mary Vannatter and Jasmine Vannatter for the exceptional care they provided to Jo Ann. Visitation will be held one hour prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
