JOAN AGNES BLATT, 87, of Huntington, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 12, 2022. The family will receive family and friends from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2015 Adams Ave, Huntington, WV. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with Father Shaji Thomas. Rite of Committal will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. Joan was born on January 21, 1935 in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Paul and Mary Blatt. In addition to her parents she was preceded by one brother, John, and two sisters, Mary Lou and Helen. Joan is survived by one brother, Al "Matt"; two sisters in law, Nancy and Wilma; and seven nephews and seven nieces. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. The funeral will be live-streamed on the Reger Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Huntington neighborhood association president says microgrant funds bought items never delivered
- Huntington attorney’s law license annulled over overbilling claims
- Debra Ann McGuier
- Marshall edges App State 28-21
- Ashland fires boys basketball coach Mays
- State Police to conduct sobriety checkpoint
- Incumbent Rohrbach keeps seat in House of Delegates
- Respect bigger than rivalry: App State gesture paid tribute to MU tragedy
- Alexandra Rian Surratt
- Mark Anthony Legg Sr.
Collections
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate for App State game
- Photos: Santa Claus arrives at the Huntington Mall
- Photos: 52nd Marshall Memorial Fountain Ceremony
- Photos: Marshall defeats App State, 28-21
- Photos: Huntington advances in AAA playoffs with win over Woodrow Wilson
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. Jefferson, Class AAA playoffs
- Photos: Ironton Wizardfest
- Photos: Read Across the River Cities
- Photos: Winter Wonderland of Lights Ceremony
- Photos: Marshall defeats Tennessee Tech, 91-65