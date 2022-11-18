JOAN AGNES BLATT, 87, of Huntington, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 12, 2022. The family will receive family and friends from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2015 Adams Ave, Huntington, WV. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with Father Shaji Thomas. Rite of Committal will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. Joan was born on January 21, 1935 in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Paul and Mary Blatt. In addition to her parents she was preceded by one brother, John, and two sisters, Mary Lou and Helen. Joan is survived by one brother, Al "Matt"; two sisters in law, Nancy and Wilma; and seven nephews and seven nieces. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. The funeral will be live-streamed on the Reger Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.

