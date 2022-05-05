JOAN BROWNING SHARP, wife of Leslie C. (John) Sharp of Barboursville, died peacefully on January 13, 2022, after a long illness. She was born on February 17, 1929, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Roy A. and Ruth Sanford Browning. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jacqueline Browning Bush. In addition to her husband of 71 1/2 years, she is survived by her children, Rev. Catherine Sharp George of Albemarle, N.C., Rev. Paul Thomas Sharp (Amy) of Huntington, John Duane Sharp (Cheryl) of Huntington and Leslee Sharp Cassidy of Barboursville; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren, with a new great-granddaughter due in the late summer. Joan was a 1947 graduate of Barboursville High School, where she played saxophone, and she would happily share great stories of band escapades. She attended Marshall University and Huntington School of Business Machines. She was a lifelong member of Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian Church in Barboursville, where she served as an elder, deacon, choir member and Bible study leader. She also received a lifetime membership in the Presbyterian Women. She loved the beach and excelled at finding sharks’ teeth. Joan loved music, playing bridge, quilting, knitting, fishing, reading, bowling and could often guess the “Wheel of Fortune” answer before the contestants or her family members. She loved to cook, and her love language was feeding you when you came to visit. Her family gives thanks for her life and for the many times she made them go to Sunday school and church. They are grateful for all the ways she mothered them and are especially grateful that her baptism is now complete in her death. A private family gathering Mother’s Day weekend at the family farm will celebrate her life and faith. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian Church or the animal rescue facility of your choice. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, W.Va., near Barboursville, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police roundup: Huntington man charged in downtown attack
- Highlanders' Martin's recruiting blowing up
- Police roundup: Two charged after body brought to hospital
- Two graduate from drug court program Monday
- Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
- Panthers' boys basketball coach Davis resigns
- 9th Street Live outdoor music event returns for 2022 season
- Marshall commencement serves as time of reflection
- Cannabis operator ramps up operations in West Virginia
- Travis Tritt, Chris Janson to launch co-headline tour in Huntington
Collections
- Photos: Marshall University 2022 Spring Commencement
- Photos: School of Medicine's 42nd Annual Graduation and Investiture Ceremony
- Photos: MU School of Nursing recognition ceremony
- Photos: Ruth Sullivan Rally for Autism Walk/Run
- Photos: Class of 2024 White Coat Ceremony
- Photos: Student art exhibit at Chesapeake Middle School
- Photos: Marshall University School of Pharmacy commencement ceremony
- Photos: Huntington Rotary Club honors Frank Hanshaw
- Photos: Cabell County Teacher, Service Personnel of the Year awards
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Spring Valley, softball