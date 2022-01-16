JOAN BROWNING SHARP died peacefully on January 13, 2022. She was born on February 17, 1929, and is survived by her husband of 71 years, John Sharp, four children, ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate her life and faith will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian Church, Hospice of Huntington or an animal rescue facility of your choice. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

