JOANN COTTRELL WACKENHEIM, 87, formerly of Norwalk, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Hartland, Michigan, after a long illness.
She was born October 14,1935 in Hurricane, W.Va., the daughter of the late Carson L. and Ivel Foster Cottrell. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold W. Wackenheim and great-grandson, Tyler Dean.
She graduated from Hurricane High School and St. Mary's School of Nursing. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Hurricane and First United Methodist Church in Norwalk. She was an avid hand quilter winning many awards at local and state fairs. She loved gardening and canning. She loved cooking for her family, especially at Thanksgiving where she would cook for up to 40 family and friends each year.
She is survived by three daughters, Mary Beth Proctor, Sheri Lynn (Matt) Germane, and Susan Leigh (Greg) Hinshaw and a sister, Sharon Lee (Harold) Basham. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Emily Jade Proctor, Elizabeth Marie Proctor, Katherine Ilene (Alex) Fenech, Jonathan William (Alexandra) Germane, Joanna Leigh Germane, Robert Gregory Hinshaw, Claire Joanne Hinshaw, and Ellen Leander Hinshaw along with seven great-grandchildren and two great- great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the Careline Health Group Hospice of Clarkston, Michigan, and the staff at Bella Vita Senior Living of Hartland, Michigan, for their loving care and support of our beloved mother, sister, and grandmother during her final months here on earth.
Visitation is Friday, March 17, 2023, at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, Huntington, W.Va., from 1 to 2 p.m. followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. with Pastor Tim Yates officiating. She will be laid to rest in Valley View Cemetery in Hurricane, W.Va.
Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
