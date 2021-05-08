JOAN E. ROSS, 88, widow of Dr. B. Thomas Ross, passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. She was born on March 1, 1933, in Huntington, W.Va. She was also preceded in death by their daughter, Catherine Ross Harbour, and her husband, Gregory Harbour. She is survived by their daughters, Dr. Deborah Ann Ross and Rebecca Ross Robertson; their son, Scott Andrew Ross; and four grandchildren, Jessica Robertson, Justin Robertson, Ireland Ross and Thomas Ross. As per her request, a private burial will be held at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. A memorial service may be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

