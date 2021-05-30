JOAN FRANCES TURNER, 78, of Hilliard, Ohio, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, after a brief illness. Joan was born in New Martinsville, West Virginia, graduated from Magnolia High School in 1960, and attended Marshall University. As a young woman, she was a member of the Rainbow Girls and the United Methodist Church of New Martinsville, where she played piano. Later, she attended Pea Ridge United Methodist Church in Huntington, West Virginia, and played piano there, as well. Joan was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, and she loved reading, watching sports, and cheering on the Herd and the Crimson Tide. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Thomas and Delphia Postlethwait; her parents, Noel and Wanda Frye; and her husband, Boyce Donald “Don” Turner. Surviving are her daughters, Donna and Camille Turner; and her grandchildren, Corey, Nicholas and Ryan Miller, and Alex and Ana Kazanjian. At Joan’s request private graveside services were held Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Greenlawn Memorial Park in New Martinsville. Local arrangements entrusted to the Jarvis-Williams Funeral Home. The family would like to express gratitude to Ohio Health Hospice. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions in Joan’s name to Nick’s Kids Foundation: https://www.nickskidsfoundation.org/donate. Expression of sympathy may be made to www.jarvisfunerawlhomes.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you