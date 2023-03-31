A Celebration of Life will be held for JOAN FRANCES WYSONG of Nitro, W.Va., on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 815 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, West Virginia. Mrs. Wysong passed away on January 5, 2021. Service will be at 11 a.m. and friends may call beginning at 10:30 a.m. Joan was a loving mother and grandmother. She was born to Bernard and Marie Franklin Elliott in Minnesota. Left to cherish her memory, her daughter, Wendy Marie Long and husband Larry; son Jim Wysong and her pride and joy granddaughter Lindsey Marie Long. Joan was a loving and kind person who worked hard in many endeavors. She began a successful massage therapy practice in 1990 and worked hard to help patients for over 33 years. She became a devoted and longtime Board President of the West Virginia Massage Therapy Licensing Board, instrumental in it's creation, working tirelessly to help the industry she loved and felt could truly help people. Joan was a deeply spiritual person and was committed to alternative healing in many forms. She is known throughout the region as an advocate for spiritual beliefs. She loved helping all those that she could. She will be remembered fondly by those she worked to help. She was a 50-year member of St. Andrews Methodist Church and a supporter of Unity of Kanawha Valley. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Avenue, St. Albans is honored to serve the Wysong family.
