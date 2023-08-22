JOAN GROSS went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Baptist Medical Center South/Community Hospice in Jacksonville, Fla., with her daughters by her side. Joan was born November 17, 1930, to the late John B. Mays Sr. and Laura Rayburn Mays. She was the second youngest and last surviving sibling of eight children. Joan selflessly dedicated her life to the care of her sister, Jean who preceded her in death by only six months. The sisters did everything together and were rarely seen apart. Joan was the only sister to graduate from high school and went on to attend the Huntington Junior College of Business. She began her career as a secretary and worked for several companies in the area. In 1957, she married Herold Gross, and they were happily married for 40 years. Joan's greatest joys were her children and grandchildren. Although they lived in Florida, Joan spoke to them daily on the telephone and most recently was able to do video calling so she could see them. She was always surprising her grandchildren with a special package in the mail filled with their favorite candy, books, and cards. Joan was an excellent cook preparing many meals for her family and neighbors. She also enjoyed eating out with friends and shopping. She was a lifelong member of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church where she was the Treasurer of the Building Committee and was active in the United Methodist Women. Joan is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Herold Gross. In addition, she joins her parents and siblings Louise Kelly, Virginia Call, Gladys Yeager, Pearl Huddleston, Irene Burks, John B. Mays Jr., and Jean Mays. Joan is survived by her daughters, Valerie (Tom) Yeager of Jacksonville, Fla., Penny (Ed) Lombard of Ocala, Fla., granddaughter Christie (Kevin) Priddy of Gainesville, Fla., grandson Hunter Yeager of Jacksonville, Fla., and great-granddaughter Livia Priddy of Gainesville, Fla. There are many surviving generations of nieces and nephews who were lucky to call her aunt and friend. Especially close survivors are nieces Karen Turman, Teresa (Rob) Blake, Laura Blake and nephew Lee Blake all of Barboursville, W.Va. In her last few years, she struggled with dementia. But she never forgot her family and knew them until the end. The family is grateful for the care and friendship that the Village at Riverview provided for her during her final years. Those wishing to remember Joan can donate to Steele Memorial UMC in Barboursville to establish a leaf on The Tree of Life in Joan's memory. Additionally, you can donate to your local Hospice. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Greg Markins. Burial will be in Oaklawn Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
