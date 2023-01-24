JOAN MARIE LOVEJOY, 69 of Huntington, wife of Steve Lovejoy, died Jan. 22. She was a retired Office Manager of the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Jan. 27 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Huntington. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 26 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.

