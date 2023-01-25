JOAN MARIE LOVEJOY, 69 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at her home while surrounded with the love of her family. She was born June 23, 1953, in Huntington, the daughter of Jimmy and Dot Donohoe, both of whom preceded her in death. She is survived by her beloved husband of fifty years, Steve Lovejoy; children Chad Lovejoy (Sara) and Stephanie Beaman (Travis); ten grandchildren who loved their Mimi, but she "loved them more," Kaitlin Lovejoy (Zach), Reagan Hamilton, Luke Lovejoy, Mason Hamilton, Ethan Lovejoy, Gabe Beaman, Dylan Lovejoy, Parker Beaman, Colby Beaman, Haven Beaman; sister Barbara Jackson; brothers Mike Donohoe (Pam), Kevin Donohoe and Greg Donohoe (Monica); brother in law, Gary Lovejoy (David); lifelong best friend, Mary Lynn Lewis; and many cherished family members and friends. She graduated from St. Joseph Central Catholic High School, was a faithful member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, and truly made herself a channel of God's peace in the world. She retired in September 2021 as Office Manager of the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Huntington, W.Va., with Father Tijo George officiating. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary and Cremation Services, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, W.Va. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- WV announces $83 million opioid settlement with Walgreens
- Cabell Board of Ed gets first look at new Milton Elementary design
- Polymer Alliance Zone buys $7.5 million manufacturing property in Huntington
- 'American Pickers' to return to West Virginia in March, here's how to be on the show:
- The Big Loafer serves up country comfort at the mall
- Huntington Mall to host Casting Call for New Faces
- Nathan Cole Shepard
- Alvin Gray Hedrick
- George C. Lambros
- Wayne Middle Chicken Tenders club expanding with greenhouse
Collections
- Photos: Old Time Dance at Heritage Hall
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, boys basketball
- Photos: Families Attend Interactive Animal Show
- Photos: KEE100 Bridal Expo at Marshall Recreation Center
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. George Washington, boys basketball
- Photos: Huntington vs. Capital, boys basketball
- Photos: Boys basketball, South Point takes on Fairland
- Photos: Marshall vs. Southern Miss, women's basketball
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. Tolsia, girls basketball
- Photos: Boys basketball, Huntington High takes on Ashland