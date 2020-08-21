MRS. JOAN MARIE MONTGOMERY BURNS, 84, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in the Village at Riverview in Barboursville, WV. Mrs. Burns is preceded in death by her father, Leonard Lee Montgomery, her mother, Nellie Mae Foster Montgomery, her brother, Leonard Lee Montgomery Jr., and her husband, Mr. Richard Burns. She is survived by her four children, Richard and Linda Burns of Lavalette, WV, Terry (Miller) and Robert Ramsey of Prattville, AL, Ellen and Rae Bland of Pittsboro, NC, and Alan and Jeanette Burns of Culloden, WV; eight grandchildren, Zach and Sarah Burns, Matthew (Jessi) and Jeremy (Jes) Miller, Tristan Bland, and Erin (David Keffer), Andrew (Taylor) and Erica Burns; and five great-grandchildren, Conley, Sloane and Teagan Miller (Matthew), Harper Miller (Jeremy) and Margot Burns-Keffer (Erin). Joan was born May 22, 1936, in Cedar Grove, WV. She was the daughter of a coal miner and a housewife and lived in a tightly knit coal-mining community. On her sixteenth birthday, Joan graduated from Montgomery High School, as she had been double promoted twice. She then attended Marshall College (University) from 1952 until 1955. While home on a weekend, she met Richard Burns at West Virginia University of Technology. They married in June 1955. Joan Marie began her teaching career in Lincoln County, West Virginia, in a one-room schoolhouse. The nineteen-year-old rode the bus to a certain point, walked two miles each way and taught grades one through eight. Joan and Richard then moved to Proctorville, Ohio, where Richard became the band director at Fairland schools. Joan substituted at Fairland quite a bit until she finished her BA degree from Marshall in 1968. She first taught Social Studies at FHS; however, it soon became apparent that her expertise in teaching higher level math was her true calling. She began teaching courses including precalculus, trigonometry, analytic geometry, limits and functions. When computers first became available, Mrs. Burns taught herself computer science and programming and began teaching her students how to write programs. Upon retiring, she taught at Marshall University for two years. Nearly every student she taught has remarked that she was their favorite teacher. She was fun, but most importantly, knew how to break everything down so that any problem could be solved. She taught from her heart and sincerely loved teaching. Joan was also a mother of four children, whom she loved unconditionally and supported throughout their lives. She attended every local event in which any of the four, and often her grandchildren, were involved, including band, basketball, tennis, softball, volleyball and football games, concerts, plays and musicals, dance recitals and many more activities. When Joan Marie Montgomery Burns retired from teaching, one of the best teachers to walk the halls of Fairland High School was sorely missed. When she retired from this world, heaven received a true angel with a sweet, pure heart. She was always kind to everyone and will truly be missed from this Earth. She has touched the heart of all who knew her. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow Montgomery Memorial Park, London, WV. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘My Brother, My Brother and Me’ sign winner travels cross-country to pick up prize
- Jury finds Hardin guilty of one rape, not guilty on other charges
- Cabell Schools doubles back on color-coded re-entry guidelines
- School COVID-19 color codes announced
- Closing arguments, deliberation to happen Monday in Huntington sexual assault trial
- JACOB WESLEY HESS
- MORGAN EDSEL MILLER
- Matthew A. Perry: Teachers need to put up or shut up for 2020-21 school year
- Lavalette Tattoo Company owner brings experience back home
- Medical cannabis operations given green light in Cabell County
Images
Collections
- Photos: W.Va. high school football
- Photos: Freshman move-in day at Marshall
- Photos: Tolsia High football practice, Aug. 17
- Photos: Marshall football practice, Aug. 18
- Photos: Wayne High football practice, Aug. 17
- Photos: Marshall football practice, Aug. 14
- Photos: Chesapeake Golf Range
- Photos: Fairland vs. River Valley, volleyball
- Photos: Marshall football practice, Aug. 11
- Photos: School supply giveaway at New Hope United Methodist Church