JoANN BARRETT, 90-years old of West Hamlin, W.Va., passed away August 8, 2023. She was born October 8, 1932, in Harts, W.Va., a daughter of the late John Adkins and Norma Adkins Roberts. She was the widow of Glasco Barrett Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Doretta (David) Johnston of West Hamlin; grandson Bradlee (Myra) and great-grandson Bradlee Jr. of Hamlin, W.Va.; brother Silas Adkins of Hamlin, W.Va., Dewey Adkins (Bessie) of Toney, W.Va.; sister Patrici (Junnie) Akers of Columbus, Ohio, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

