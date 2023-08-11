JoANN BARRETT, 90-years old of West Hamlin, W.Va., passed away August 8, 2023. She was born October 8, 1932, in Harts, W.Va., a daughter of the late John Adkins and Norma Adkins Roberts. She was the widow of Glasco Barrett Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Doretta (David) Johnston of West Hamlin; grandson Bradlee (Myra) and great-grandson Bradlee Jr. of Hamlin, W.Va.; brother Silas Adkins of Hamlin, W.Va., Dewey Adkins (Bessie) of Toney, W.Va.; sister Patrici (Junnie) Akers of Columbus, Ohio, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
RACHEL HUFFMAN, 80, of Glenwood died Aug. 7 in Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston. Funeral …
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.