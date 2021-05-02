JOANN CHAMBERS passed away April 30 at the age of 88 after a courageous six-year battle with pulmonary illness. Joann grew up in Huntington, the daughter of Ralph and Virginia Mylar. She met her soulmate, William E. Chambers, at Madison Avenue Christian Church while still in middle school, and together they celebrated 62 years of marriage this past summer. Joann began her career as a teacher prior to raising her family. She earned the title of “Mom’s taxi” while managing the activities of three very active children. From a young age, music and her church were important influences. Joann loved to sing and was a dedicated member of church choirs and quartets for over 75 years. In addition, she enjoyed playing hand bells and the accordion. Her talents included creating and directing church-wide themed performances that blended performers of all ages showcasing talents they never knew they had. She had a knack for making sure everyone was included in the fun. Joann used her free time in later years to sew and create hundreds of handmade craft items, which she gave as gifts or sold in a small craft shop. She enjoyed breeding Cocker Spaniel show dogs and raising Cavalier King Charles Spaniels. They were her faithful, loving companions. Joann is survived by her husband, William Chambers; sister, Henriella Perry; son, Martin Chambers and his wife Denise Chambers; daughters, Beverly Prewitt and Brenda Drinkhouse; and son-in-law, David Drinkhouse. She was especially fond of her five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and her lifelong devoted friend, Marta O’Dell. Friends and family will gather for a celebration of Joann’s life on May 5 at Reger Funeral Home, 1242 Adams Avenue, Huntington, WV 25704. Visitation starts at 11 a.m., with a service conducted by Reverend Thaddaeus Allen to follow at 1 p.m.

