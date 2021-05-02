JOANN CHAMBERS passed away April 30 at the age of 88 after a courageous six-year battle with pulmonary illness. Joann grew up in Huntington, the daughter of Ralph and Virginia Mylar. She met her soulmate, William E. Chambers, at Madison Avenue Christian Church while still in middle school, and together they celebrated 62 years of marriage this past summer. Joann began her career as a teacher prior to raising her family. She earned the title of “Mom’s taxi” while managing the activities of three very active children. From a young age, music and her church were important influences. Joann loved to sing and was a dedicated member of church choirs and quartets for over 75 years. In addition, she enjoyed playing hand bells and the accordion. Her talents included creating and directing church-wide themed performances that blended performers of all ages showcasing talents they never knew they had. She had a knack for making sure everyone was included in the fun. Joann used her free time in later years to sew and create hundreds of handmade craft items, which she gave as gifts or sold in a small craft shop. She enjoyed breeding Cocker Spaniel show dogs and raising Cavalier King Charles Spaniels. They were her faithful, loving companions. Joann is survived by her husband, William Chambers; sister, Henriella Perry; son, Martin Chambers and his wife Denise Chambers; daughters, Beverly Prewitt and Brenda Drinkhouse; and son-in-law, David Drinkhouse. She was especially fond of her five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and her lifelong devoted friend, Marta O’Dell. Friends and family will gather for a celebration of Joann’s life on May 5 at Reger Funeral Home, 1242 Adams Avenue, Huntington, WV 25704. Visitation starts at 11 a.m., with a service conducted by Reverend Thaddaeus Allen to follow at 1 p.m.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man convicted in beating death out on probation
- Herd brothers help teammate Jason Starkey kick addiction, find Christ
- Human remains identified as man missing for six years
- BUSINESS BEAT: Several businesses announce openings in Tri-State area
- As W.Va. drug overdose deaths increase, Huntington, Cabell County first in country to face distributors in courtroom
- Huntington, state police investigating body found in Altizer
- Local student-athletes piling up scholarship offers
- Highlanders rally to beat Knights in extra innings
- Hillbilly Hot Dogs serves up unique weenies
- Tuition and fee increase on the agenda for Marshall
Images
Collections
- Photos: Readers share their prom 2021 photos
- Photos: Cabell Midland music and theater departments present The Wizard of Oz
- Photos: Huntington High wins Class AAAA girls basketball state title
- Photos: High school baseball, Cabell Midland vs. Huntington
- Photos: Huntington PetSafe Dog Park reopens
- Photos: Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine's 41st annual graduation and investiture ceremony
- Photos: Hurricane vs. Cabell Midland, boys basketball
- Photos: Class AAAA, Region IV boys basketball cofinal
- Photos: Huntington defeats Martinsburg to advance in state tournament
- Photos: Nitro vs. Lincoln County, boys basketball