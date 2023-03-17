JOANN COTTRELL WACKENHEIM, 87, formerly of Hurricane, W.Va., and Norwalk, Ohio, mother of Mary Beth Proctor, Sheri Lynn Germane, and Susan Hinshaw, died March 12 in Hartland, Mich. Funeral service at 2 p.m. March 17 at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, Huntington. Burial in Valley View Cemetery, Hurricane, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting with arrangements.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you