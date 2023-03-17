JOANN COTTRELL WACKENHEIM, 87, formerly of Hurricane, W.Va., and Norwalk, Ohio, mother of Mary Beth Proctor, Sheri Lynn Germane, and Susan Hinshaw, died March 12 in Hartland, Mich. Funeral service at 2 p.m. March 17 at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, Huntington. Burial in Valley View Cemetery, Hurricane, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting with arrangements.
