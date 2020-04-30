JoANN E. CHAPMAN, 81, of Huntington, mother of Crystal Hale Myers of Huntington, died April 26 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a former obituary clerk at The Herald-Dispatch. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 2, Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington and livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page; burial following in Rosemont Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation one hour before service. Those attending should adhere to social distancing and wear face masks or coverings. www.hensonandkitchen.com.

