JOANN E. CHAPMAN, 81, of Huntington, W.Va., rested this life to be with her Lord on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, WV. She was born February 9, 1939, in Huntington, W.Va. She was widowed by her husband, Wendell Chapman. She was also preceded in death by one son, Nathan Hale Jr.; her grandson, Allen “Tez” Myers; five brothers, Harry King, Gerald King, Billy King, Robert King and Morton King. JoAnn was a member of Young Chapel AME Church in Huntington, W.Va., where she was the choir director of the Liberation Gospel Choir for many years. She was a licensed Exhorter under the leadership of the Third Episcopal District at Young Chapel AME Church in 2005 by Presiding Elder Rev. Robert Settles. She was a graduate of Douglass High School where she was a majorette and cultivated many lifelong friendships. She started playing the piano at the age of 9 and gave her life to Christ at 12. She worked for many years as a choir director and pianist at Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, First Baptist Church, Calvary Baptist Church, Young Chapel AME Church and stood in for others as well. She also attended Tri-State OIC and learned the necessary skills to gain employment at The Herald-Dispatch where she worked as an Obituary Clerk. She loved gospel music, playing the piano, directing choirs, Marshall University football, bowling, watching band competitions, anything chocolate and walks at Ritter Park. She is survived by her daughter, Crystal Hale Myers of Huntington, W.Va.; grandchildren, Charise Lindsey (Thomas Lindsey), Darnay Mosby and Lucinda “Nee-Nee” Honaker; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of nieces and nephews. Home-going services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, near Barboursville. Burial will follow in Rosemont Memorial Gardens, Huntington, W.Va. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to service time on Saturday at the mortuary. Services will be streamed live beginning at 1 p.m. at www.facebook.com/hensonandkitchen. In keeping with all social distancing guidelines, the family also asks that all guests wear some form of face mask or facial covering. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
