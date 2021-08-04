JoANN HARPER CHUKWUEMEKA, 66 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021. She was born July 22, 1955, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Clarence and Willie Mae Jackson Harper. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Ida Thompson; the father of her children, Dennis Chukwuemeka; her boyfriend, Thomas Hampton; and a son-in-law, William Sloan. She was a Registered Nurse and employed at St. Mary’s Medical Center for more than 46 years working in the Oncology, Med Surg (4ST4), Neurotrauma and most recently a Charge Nurse in PACU. She is survived by her four children, Erica Chukwuemeka, Royale (Toriano) Brown, Dennis (Stephanie) Chukwuemeka, Krystal Chukwuemeka; grandchildren, Daechele Kurtz, Kasja Brown, Marquis Brown, D’Avion Griffin, Kadnce Davis, Darius Chukwuemeka, Malachi Brown, Jayemasen Chukwuemeka, Harper Chukwuemeka, Kayelan Chukwuemeka, Layeton Chukwuemeka, Mayer Chukwuemeka; great-grandchildren, Aariyah Oden, Addisyn Griffin, Ryleigh Kurtz, Amirah Strozyk; sisters, Roberta Fox (Harry), Suzette Simms (Donald), Audrie Floyd, Tia Wheeler, Anette McGuire; one uncle, James Jackson; an aunt, Norma Jean Keith; special cousins, Dorothy Ann Harper and Gloria Curry; special friends, Sharon Alexander, Elson Garrett, Kinsey Johnson and Gary Turner. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Friday, August 6, 2021, at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, Huntington, W.Va., with Dr. David Lemming officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until service time on Friday at the church. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, W.Va., near Barboursville, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
