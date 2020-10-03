Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

JOANN LOVEJOY SOWARDS TOMPKINS, of Milton, W.Va. Born: November 12, 1929. Passed away: September 30, 2020, at the age of ninety years, ten months and eighteen days. She was the daughter of the late Raymond Arleigh Lovejoy and Belle Spears Lovejoy. She was also preceded in death by husbands, George Emmit Sowards and Robert Claude Tompkins; one brother, Howard Lovejoy; four sisters, Eunice Adkins, Thelma Miller, Eutha Scraggs and Virginia Lovejoy. She was a member of Cyrus Creek Baptist Church. She is survived by two sons, David (Janie) Sowards of Wittensville, Ky., and Roger L. (Colleen R.) Sowards of Williamsburg, Va.; one daughter, Karen (Larry) Adkins of Milton, W.Va.; one sister, Loretta (Silas) Adkins of Hamlin, W.Va.; eight grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Pastor Bob Ray officiating. Interment will follow at Lovejoy Cemetery, Palermo, W.Va. Visitation will be noon to 1 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.