JOANN VANOVER, 76, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. She was born September 19, 1946, to the late Marvin and Verla Mae (Sanders) Bowles. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Ernie Robertson, and second husband, Rodney Vanover. She is survived by one daughter, Petula (Mark) Leffingwell; one granddaughter, Holli Robertson; great granddaughter, Davina Robertson; sister, Sharon Heffner; and cousin, Tom (Betty) Taylor. Joann was a member of Eastern Star #8 Huntington, W.Va., and a member of First United Methodist Church in Huntington, W.Va. Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Harmony Missionary Baptist Church. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

