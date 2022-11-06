JoAnn Wheeler
SYSTEM

JOANN WHEELER, 87, of Milton, passed away October 23, 2022. She was born November 27, 1934, in Milton, a daughter of the late Basil and Minnie Hatfield Bledsoe. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Wheeler; daughter, Marie Wheeler; son, Bobby Wheeler; and eight siblings. She is survived by her children: Ernest Lee, Rodney, Dawn, and Kim Wheeler. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren. Services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you